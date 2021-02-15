Is the Union govt forcing state unis to follow its reservation policy? Madras HC asks

The case relates to Anna University cancelling two MTech courses due to a tiff with the Union government over reservation policy.

The Madras High Court on Monday raised questions over whether the Union government is arm-twisting state universities to follow the central reservation quota. The question from the court came while it was hearing the case involving the two MTech programmes of Anna University, sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The case relates to the suspension of admission for MTech Biotechnology and MTech Computational Biology in Anna University for the academic year 2020-21. The university had announced that the studentsâ€™ intake for both these courses will not take place in this academic year due to lack of funds. The two programmes are funded by the DBT which also provides a stipend of around Rs 12,000 to the students who are admitted. The reason for the suspension was said to be the difference over the reservation policy followed by the Union government. Since the two programmes are funded by the DBT, the Union government wanted Anna University to follow the 49.5% reservation quota while admitting students, while Anna University insisted on following the government of Tamil Naduâ€™s reservation of 69%. Two aspirants who were expected to be admitted in Anna University in these programmes approached Madras High Court, seeking relief.

In the last hearing, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) stated that the deadline for admitting students for these programmes ended on December 31 and hence it is not possible now for the university to admit students. The councilâ€™s response came after Anna University expressed interest to admit students and add nine seats each in both programmes to adhere with the state governmentâ€™s reservation policy. The catch was that the nine students added extra will not be eligible for a stipend. The university sought AICTE approval for this proposal, which the AICTE refused.

On Monday, the counsel appearing for the Union government submitted that other universities in Tamil Nadu that have programmes funded by the Union government have admitted students based on the central reservation policy and it was only Anna University that refused to do so. Justice B Pugalendhi intervened at that juncture and pointed out that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised that universities can follow the state governmentâ€™s reservation policy. Noting this, the court also questioned whether the Union government is forcing state universities to toe the line of its reservation policy on the pretext of funding programmes in these institutes. To this question, the counsel for the Union government refused, saying it does not have such intentions. The judge, however, continued to ask why the university had to write to the state government seeking clarification on the reservation to be followed. He said this action is the sole reason behind the confusion around the admission to the two programmes in the university.

Ordering that UGC be added as a respondent in the petition, the court ordered Anna University to engage in discussion with AICTE to admit 45 students to the programmes and adjourned the case to Tuesday.