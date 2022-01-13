â€˜Union govt defaulting on promise of doubling farmers' incomeâ€™: KCR writes to PM Modi

KCR wrote that the Union governmentâ€™s policies coupled with the threat of proposed reforms in the agriculture electricity distribution sector are making farmers anxious.

news Politics

Blaming the Union governmentâ€™s policies for rising cultivation costs of farmers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, January 12, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "defaulting" on its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. In February 2015, the Union government had announced it will double farmers income in six years by 2022. "Despite passage of over five years, no specific or structured programmes have been initiated towards this direction," KCR said in a letter to Modi.

Contrary to the Union governmentâ€™s policy of doubling farmers' income, input costs have doubled in the last five years and the income of the farming community has declined, causing distress to farmers, he said. "... by raising the fertiliser prices, increasing fuel prices and faulty fixation of MSP (Minimum Support Price), the Government of India (GoI) is not only contributing to increase in the cost of cultivation to the farmers but also defaulting on the promise of doubling of farmers' income," he said.

Further, he pointed out that these policies coupled with the threat of proposed reforms in the agriculture electricity distribution sector by fixing power consumption meters are causing great deal of "anxiety" to the farmers.

Seeking the prime minister's intervention in containing price rise in fertilisers, KCR said the retail prices of most consumed non-urea fertilisers -- Muriate of Potash (MoP) and Gromor (28.28.0 variant) -- have increased more than 50% and 100%, respectively, in the last 90 days itself.

The Union government instead of bearing the increasing import costs of raw materials and maintaining the prices of fertilisers at an affordable level to the farmers, has chosen to pass on the burden to the farmers, he said. "... I request GoI to ensure that cost of fertilisers are maintained at the present level and additional cost if any to be absorbed by the GoI so that farmers are not burdened," KCR said.

He also alleged that the GoI has turned a "blind eye" to the increasing prices of fertilisers in the last six years while encouraging states to take up campaigns to reduce urea and DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) consumption.

Stating that farmers are bearing the brunt of the faulty policies of the Union government on fertilisers and fuel, KCR said fuel consumption in the agri-sector has increased manifold due to promotion of farm mechanisation. The "indiscriminate" imposition of cess on petrol and diesel despite no increase in import price of crude oil has added distress to the farmers, he said.

Refuting the Union governmentâ€™s claim of fixing MSP at 150% of the cost of production of agriculture crops as "misleading", KCR said the Union government has "no reliable mechanism" of ensuring price guarantee to the farmers for their crops apart from announcing MSP and procuring small quantities of farm produce.