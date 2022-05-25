Union govt creating economic crisis for states: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of imposing a kind of economic crisis on all state governments by taking away the states' rights. The Union government has taken away all rights related to finances and taxation of state governments and has thrust a kind of economic crisis on all state governments, Stalin alleged addressing a party meeting in Salem to explain the achievements of his government in the past one year.

In what appears to be a veiled reference to the Gyanvapi matter and the related claims and counter-claims of rival parties, Stalin said the "Dravidian Model will not demolish anything but only build." He went on to add that the model would not divide anyone and shall only unite everyone.

Without naming the BJP, he said some were deliberately making false accusations against the government based on 'spiritualism' as they could not find any fault with the DMK regime.

The DMK regime has never been an obstacle to anyone's faith and devotion and this stand would continue, Stalin said and underscored that it was his government that has retrieved about Rs 2,500 crore worth of properties belonging to temples in the state. Recently, the Tamil Nadu BJP had locked horns with the DMK government for banning a palanquin ritual of a Shaivite math. Later, the ban was revoked and the event was held.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Union government usurped all the fiscal rights of the state governments to prevent the states from serving the people. The Tamil Nadu government has not yet received the Rs 21,761 crore due from the union government, he said.

Stalin demanded that the Union government reduce its tax on fuel to the extent it was increased after assuming power in 2014. While the increase was manifold, the tax cut was proportionately quite less, he alleged. He reiterated that last year his government had reduced the state tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre which has led to a revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore, which is the concession of the government to the people.

Fare-free travel in government run buses for women, waiver of jewel loan (less than 5 sovereigns) availed from cooperative banks, a cut of Rs 3 in milk prices and 1-lakh free power connections to farmers were among the several achievements Stalin listed.

The AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami, despite being the Chief Minister for 4 years between 2017 and 2021, did nothing even for his own Edappadi Assembly constituency and there were a string of grievances, Stalin alleged.

The Dravidian model ideology, according to the ruling DMK is social justice driven and ensures holistic, all inclusive growth.

"This is not the government of a political party. This is the government of a race (Tamil)", he said, adding he would never forget his 2021 Assembly poll promises and fulfil all such assurances.

Stalin said this is the first time the Mettur Dam has been opened for Kuruvai (short term paddy crop) cultivation in the month of May ever since the nation's independence. He accused the previous AIADMK regime of opening the dam according to their whims and fancies without any concern for the welfare of farmers. The CM opened the sluice gates of the dam near Salem earlier in the day.