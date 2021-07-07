Union govt assured that Mekedatu project will not begin without TN nod: Duraimurugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the issue on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan on Tuesday said that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured that the Mekedatu dam project initiated by Karnataka across the Cauvery river would not take off without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters in New Delhi after meeting the Union Minister, he said that steps would be taken to constitute a tribunal to investigate the dam over the Markandeya river which would cause "misery" to the farmers of Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri region. Duraimurugan said that he has handed over a representation to Shekhawat raising issues related to the water resources demands of Tamil Nadu. He said that one of the major demands was to advise the Karnataka government to immediately clear the deficit and release water to Tamil Nadu as per the schedule fixed by the Supreme Court.

He also called upon the Union Minister to appoint a full-time Chairman for Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to conduct the necessary work. Talking to the media, the minister said, “The Union Minister has already learned about all the issues. Till now, we have not received our share of water from Cauvery river as per the SC order. So, the minister assured that he will talk to them immediately to release Cauvery water.”

On the Mekedatu dam project, the minister said, “I told the Union Minister that Karnataka without informing the neighbouring state has met the union government and received permission for DPR. However, Shekhawat said, they cannot construct with the help of DPR so if there is any problem with construction we will not decide without Tamil Nadu’s concurrence.”

On the Markandeya river, Duraimurugan said, “I informed the Union government that the Karnataka government did not get permission from the Union government or inform neighbouring state governments for constructing dams on Markandeya river. For this, Shekhawat has said that he will order that a tribunal be formed soon to sort the issue.”

Talking to IANS, Duraimurugan said, "We have requested the Union Minister not to give concurrence to the Karnataka government to proceed with any activity regarding the Mekedatu dam project. We have also sought funds and permission for carrying out Tamiaraparani-Karumaniyar river linking projects."