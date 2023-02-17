Union government to develop ‘one nation, one policy’ for organ donation

The Union government has decided to do away with the domicile requirement, and all the states have been informed about the same, a Health Ministry source said.

The Union government is mulling developing a ‘one nation, one policy’ for organ donation and transportation in the country. “The Union government has decided to do away with the domicile requirement, and all the states have been informed about the same. Now people can go to any state in the country and register for getting organs and also get the transplant done. Earlier the organ donation policy of the states required the domicile of a person who is undertaking the organ donation,” said a Health Ministry source.

The source said that the Union government has decided to do away with a clause in the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation guidelines as the clause violates the Right to Life. “Now an individual of any age can register for organ transplant,” the source said.

As per the guidelines, there is a restriction on people above 65 years from receiving organs and to register for organ donation. However, the Union government has decided to abolish this age limit. Now a person of any age will be able to register for receiving organs, the source said.

The government of India had held a consultative meeting on January 9 with all the states to implement this policy. In September last year, doctors had also advised the government to push for mandatory deceased organ donation.

“We are introducing a chapter in the school curriculum to create awareness regarding organ donation,” said sources.

According to data accessed from the Health Ministry, total organ transplants increased by over three times from 4,990 in 2013 to 15,561 in 2022. Of the 15,561 transplants, a majority – 12,791 (82%) – are living organ transplants and 2,765 (18%) are deceased organ or cadaver transplants.