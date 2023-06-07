Union cabinet approves up to 10% hike in MSP of several commodities

Days after the government imposed stock limits on tur and urad to prevent hoarding, the Union Cabinet on June 7 approved one of the highest rises in recent times in the MSP of several commodities for the Kharif season.

Days after the government imposed stock limits on tur and urad to prevent their hoarding owing to poor availability of these commodities, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, June 7, approved one of the highest rises in minimum support price (MSP) of several commodities in recent times for Kharif season (2023-24), including the ones mentioned above. The hike in the MSP for commodities is up to 10%.

Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal said that the government's top priority is to keep inflation in check and therefore, in recent times, it has increased procurement so that the common man does not feel the pinch while the entire burden of price rise is borne by the government.

The hike in MSP of groundnut is up to 10% to Rs 6,357 per quintal, for tur/arhar it is a 7% hike to Rs 7,000 per quintal while for Urad it is Rs 6,950 per quintal. The hike in MSPs in jowar, bajra and ragi is up to 6% to 7%. The hike in MSP of all essential commodities has come a day after the government removed a ceiling on the procurement of tur, urad and masoor, to allow farmers to produce as much quantity as they want.

Goyal avoided a clear reply to a question on why oilseed farmers were not getting adequate MSP for their produce and they were forced to protest due to lack of procurement. On Tuesday, oilseed farmers blocked the national highway near Kurukshetra, claiming that the government was not buying their sunflower seeds on MSP. Goyal simply said that the Union government and states try to support farmers whenever the need arises. The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2023-24, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, the minister further said.