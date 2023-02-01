Union budget announces 157 new nursing colleges, mission to eradicate sickle cell anaemia

The Union Finance Minister announced several health-related missions including an improved focus on pharma research and a hike in tax on cigarettes.

news Union Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Union government will launch a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, in her budget speech on Wednesday, February 1. “It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments,” she said.

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic condition in which the haemoglobin, responsible for carrying oxygen in the body, is affected. This can cause mortality in several ways, and early detection is crucial to prevent death and manage symptoms. It is widespread among the tribal population in India with about 1 in 86 births among Scheduled Tribes (ST) being diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia.

The minister also announced that 157 new nursing colleges will be established at core locations in collaboration with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

The Minister further said that the facilities in select Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will be made available to public and private medical college faculty and private sector research and development teams, to encourage collaborative research and innovation.

Announcing a new programme to promote pharmaceuticals, she said, “A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken through Centres of Excellence. We shall also encourage the industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas. Dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technology, high-end manufacturing, and research.”

The minister also proposed a 16% hike on the National Calamity Contingency Duty (NCCD) on specific cigarettes. The NCCD was last revised three years ago.

Read: