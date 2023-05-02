Uniform Civil Code will bring true secularism: Shobha Karandlaje speaks to TNM

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the need of the hour to ensure that everyone has the same rights. Speaking to TNM, she said, “Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour for marriage, divorce, and property rights. Everybody should get common rights, which is why Uniform Civil Code is needed.” She also said that only UCC can bring “true secularism” to the country.

When asked what has changed in the last four to years when during Yediyurappa’s term they had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not needed, she responded by saying that the situation in the state was changing and people were divided due to Congress’s vote bank politics. “The situation now is changing. Congress is doing vote bank politics in the state because of which citizens are feeling divided. There is also a lot of injustice towards Muslim women. Despite passing the Triple Talaq bill, we feel that it is not being used. That’s why we want to ensure that all women receive justice and why we want to implement NRC.”

She said that Gram panchayat, Zila panchayat and Taluk panchayat all have 50% women, but more participation is needed in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. “We had several women candidates, but there was also a lot of competition. The party also has to look at who is most likely to win,” Shobha said, replying to why there were only 12% women in BJP’s candidate list, despite Shobha being the head of the committee.

Responding to why no ticket was given to a Muslim candidate despite their claims of being inclusive and the removal of the 4% OBC quota for Muslims, Shobha said that they have only removed what was against the Constitution. “Babasaheb Ambedkar did not form reservation in the Constitution on the basis of religion, he formed it based on caste and backward communities. Since it was against the Constitution, we have removed it.