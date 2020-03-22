Unhygienic conditions at Telangana's COVID-19 quarantine centres? HC to take up matter

Those at the quarantine centres had alleged that the washrooms were unhygienic and that three passengers were being made to share a single room.

The Telangana High Court on Saturday pulled up the state and the Central government for lack of facilities at the quarantine centres in the state, where international passengers from seven countries were being shifted to, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Justice P Naveen Rao wrote to the judicial registrar after media reports highlighted that passengers at a particular quarantine facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad had to share a room with two others, and also found cockroaches and mosquitoes in their rooms.

TNM had earlier reported that a group of people, who are presently quarantined at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD), alleged that the washrooms were unhygienic and that three passengers were being made to share a single room.

The Indian government banned flying in from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18 to March 31.

However, the Telangana government decided to quarantine passengers from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain or those who travelled via Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Many of us have been asked to share a room with one or two more people. This defeats the point of isolation and quarantine as people who were not affected earlier may get the virus now," a passenger at the quarantine centre had told TNM earlier.

As the issue was later brought up with the Chief Justice and other senior judges, the court decided to take up the matter.

Taking up the plea, which is likely to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan, the High Court issued notices to the Telangana government and the Centre.

