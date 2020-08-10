‘Unfair trial by media’: Actor Rhea Chakraborty moves SC with fresh plea

Rhea has urged the top court to ensure that she is not made a “scapegoat of political agenda” in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.

news Court

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who reportedly was also Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media was unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty.

She also urged the top court to ensure that she is not made a “scapegoat of political agenda” in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.

“It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to the CBI by the Bihar Police is illegal,” the plea said. However, Rhea has said that she had no objection if the court referred the matter to the CBI and even if the CBI probes the matter, the jurisdiction will still be with the courts in Mumbai, and not in Patna.

Rhea argued that actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) too had died by suicide in the last 30 days, but “there was not even a whisper in the corridors of power” about these two cases.

"But in Sushan't case, the Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registering an FIR in Patna," said the additional affidavit filed by Rhea.

The hearing on the matter is listed for Tuesday. Earlier, Rhea had moved the top court seeking transfer of the case against her from Patna to Mumbai.

Rhea has insisted that the sad incident of the death of Sushant, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately occurred just in the wake of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Due to this, the matter is being blown out of proportion," said the affidavit.

Rhea also said that the issue is being blown out of proportion by the media. "Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. The petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play could be established behind Sushant's death. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner is being caused due to constant sensationalisation of the case," said the affidavit.

Rhea also told the apex court that she should be protected, and not made a scapegoat of political agenda.