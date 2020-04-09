Unexpected rain in April: Chennai to witness short but intense spell

Residents in lockdown rejoiced as the clouds gathered and rain began at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

news Weather

Unexpected rains brought cheer to Chennai city on Thursday, even as the state of Tamil Nadu remains under lockdown. What began as a sudden formation of cloud cover, which cooled down the otherwise scorching city, soon turned into rains with lightning at around 3.30pm.

According to Chennai Rains, a city-based weather blogging site, extremely intense thunderstorms are expected and residents in Chennai and its suburbs are requested to stay indoors.

"Exterior parts of the state have been getting rains for the last few days. And this after storms which formed over Andhra Pradesh travelled to the state," says Srikanth of Chennai Rains. "Places like Gudur and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh already saw 10 cm of rain due to these storms," he adds.

However, the storm is unlikely to last for a long time.

"It will pass through Chennai and Tiruvallur by tonight after which the rain will cease. It is likely to move towards Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. Chennai city may not get much rain but there could be hail storms in the South West and Western Parts of the suburbs," says Srikanth.

'Tamil Nadu' weatherman Pradeep John had already forecast the rain on Wednesday.

"The next two days are best days for widespread thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu. Chennai and other coastal stations too have a chance of isolated spells here and there in the next two days, if lucky," he had written on Facebook. "Salem and Dharmapuri belt got intense thunderstorms yesterday. Today looks damn good with widespread rains expected today and tomorrow in the interiors, I can't single out any particular district in the interiors. Let's hope for the best, remember don't try to take photos while there is lightning and thunderstorms," he warned.

He had also updated his Facebook page when the rains finally began, sharing joy with the resident.

"Some joys are priceless in testing times and rare Chennai rains in April. What a sight. Entire KTC belt is covered by rare April red thakkalis. Luck is what was required. It is damn lucky to see a few drops of rain," he said.

Its a miracle to see few drops in Anna Nagar, when it always misses. pic.twitter.com/vahLVda1t9 â€” TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) April 9, 2020