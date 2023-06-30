Partner

Understanding fertility: Symptoms, causes, conditions, and treatments

Numerous factors can contribute to fertility problems in both men and women. It is crucial for both partners to undergo fertility evaluations.

By Dr. Botta Srujana

Fertility is of great importance for individuals and couples who are planning to start a family. The ability to conceive and have a successful pregnancy is a complex process influenced by various factors. Here we discuss in detail the symptoms, causes, conditions, and available treatments related to fertility.

Symptoms of fertility issues

One of the most common symptoms of fertility issues is the inability to conceive despite regular, unprotected intercourse for a year or longer. However, there may be other signs indicating potential fertility problems, such as irregular menstrual cycles, painful periods, hormonal imbalances, or underlying medical conditions. It is essential to recognise these symptoms and seek medical advice promptly.

Causes of fertility issues

Numerous factors can contribute to fertility problems in both men and women. In women, irregular ovulation or lack of ovulation, blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and age-related decline in egg quality are common causes. In men, low sperm count, poor sperm motility, structural abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, and certain medical conditions may affect fertility. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and stress can also impact fertility in both genders. It is crucial for both partners to undergo fertility evaluations.

Common fertility conditions

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a hormonal disorder characterised by irregular periods, enlarged ovaries with multiple cysts, and high levels of male hormones. It is a leading cause of female infertility and requires appropriate medical management. Endometriosis: Endometriosis occurs when the tissue lining the uterus grows outside the uterus, affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other pelvic organs. The condition can cause pain, inflammation, and scarring, leading to fertility challenges. Male factor infertility: Male infertility can result from issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm motility, abnormal sperm shape, or blockages in the reproductive tract. Diminished ovarian reserve: As women age, their egg quantity and quality decrease, resulting in diminished ovarian reserve. This can affect the chances of successful conception and may require assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Fertility treatments

Medications: Fertility medications such as Clomiphene citrate, letrozole, and gonadotropins can stimulate ovulation in women or improve sperm production in men. These medications are often used as a first-line treatment approach. Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): ART includes various techniques designed to assist in conception. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) involves placing prepared sperm directly into the uterus, while IVF involves the fertilisation of eggs and sperm in a laboratory setting before transferring the resulting embryo(s) into the uterus. Surgery: Surgical interventions may be necessary to correct structural abnormalities, remove blockages in the reproductive tract, or treat conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids. Donor options: In some cases, the use of donor eggs, sperm, or embryos may be recommended to overcome specific fertility challenges. Lifestyle modifications: Adopting a healthy lifestyle can positively impact fertility. Maintaining a balanced diet, managing weight, exercising regularly, reducing stress levels, and avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drugs can improve the chances of conception.

Understanding fertility and its associated symptoms, causes, conditions, and available treatments is crucial for individuals and couples facing challenges in conceiving. While fertility issues can be emotionally and physically taxing, advances in medical science offer hope and a range of innovative solutions to help individuals and couples overcome these challenges and fulfil their dreams of starting a family.

Dr. BOTTA SRUJANA

MBBS, DGO, DNB, FELLOWSHIP IN REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE(FRM)

Consultant- Infertility

BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospital, Vijayawada

This article was published in association with Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital.