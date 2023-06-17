'Undemocratic': BJP leaders flay DMK govt on SG Suryah arrest

Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Suryah was arrested on June 16 by Madurai cyber crime police for a social media post targeting Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

The arrest of SG Surya, State Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, by Madurai cyber crime police over a social media post targeting Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has invited criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the state. The arrest was made in connection with a tweet by Suryah against Venkatesan, who belongs to Communist Party of India (Marxist), made on June 7.

Surya was arrested on June 16 based on a complaint filed by the CPI(M) district secretary Ganesan. BJP leaders said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is arresting those who are critical of its activities and acting in an anti-democratic manner.

Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai tweeted that the arrest of the BJP state secretary at late hours is highly condemnable. Suryah was arrested for exposing the double standards of DMK and its allies when it comes to social issues, he said. “The DMK government, which cannot counter criticism with ideas, is trying to suppress the voice of those who dissent by arresting them,” Annamalai said. Alleging that there is an anti-democratic trend in Tamil Nadu of arresting people who criticise the government's activities, he said the BJP would not be cowed down by such actions. He also stated that the party will always be the voice of the people.

CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said that Tamil Nadu is witnessing vendetta politics. News agency ANI, quoting Ravi, said SG Suryah was arrested on the basis of his political statement. “I'm hopeful that we will get justice from the judiciary,” said Ravi.

Narayan Thirupathy

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy, while condemning the arrest, said he came to know that Suryah is depressed due to the arrest. Why is it that persons, who advocated for issuing a notice under CrPC 41A for Senthil Balaji's arrest, did not issue the same during the arrest of Suryah? he asked.

தமிழக பாஜக மாநில செயலாளர் எஸ்.ஜி.சூர்யா கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது. கைது என்ற பெயரில் அவரை மன உளைச்சலுக்கு ஆளாக்கியுள்ளதாக தெரிகிறது. செந்தில் பாலாஜி என்ன சாதாரமானவரா? ஓடிப் போய் விடுவாரா? Crpc 141ஏ ன் கீழ் நோட்டீஸ் வழங்கப்பட்டதா? என்றெல்லாம் (1/2) — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) June 17, 2023

Sudhakar Reddy

BJP leader Sudhakar Reddy called the arrest politically motivated and unwarranted.

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah arrested by Madurai police in Chennai in the odd hours

The DMK government's continued arrest of BJP members in the name of defamation and suppressing the right to expression is highly condemnable. The arrest is purely politically motivated,… — Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (@ReddySudhakar21) June 17, 2023

Vanathi Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA and national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, asked why MK Stalin is arresting those who criticise his government rather than addressing the fact that the state tops the list in manual scavenging deaths. She also said that BJP will face this issue legally.

Suryah was arrested around 11.15 pm near his house in Madurai, and booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66(D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.