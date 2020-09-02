Unable to repay loans, Kerala woman poisons her kids and later dies by suicide

While the 32-year-old woman and her younger daughter died while undergoing treatment in hospital, her older child is in a critical condition.

news Death

A 32-year-old woman, who attempted to take her own life, died while undergoing treatment in Kozhikode on Thursday. The woman identified as Swapna, a resident of Kannur’s Payyavur, was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode after she attempted suicide.

She had also fed her two young kids poison laced ice cream. Her younger daughter, two-and-a-half-year-old Ancilla also died while receiving treatment. According to reports, the woman’s 11-year-old daughter is in a critical condition, the Payavoor police confirmed.

According to reports, Swapna, who had a lot of debt, had fed ice cream mixed with rat poison to her children on August 27. Later the three were admitted to a local private hospital. However, they were immediately shifted to the Kozhikode hospital for expert treatment where Swapna and Ancilla died.

The case has now been taken up for investigation by the crime branch. According to reports, Swapna had a textile shop called ‘Akkoos Collections’ in Payyavoor. Her husband is reportedly working in Israel and has not yet reached India. Police officials found that Swapna had taken loans to buy land and a house. However with the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, business in her textile showroom reduced and she was not able to pay interest on her loans.

“We are still investigating the cause of death. Nothing can be conclusively said now. There is a First Information Report or FIR registered at the Payyavoor police station,” an official at the station told TNM.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726