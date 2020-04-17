A woman in Telangana delivered her baby by the roadside as her family could not shift her to a hospital in Suryapet town on time. Her husband could not take her on his motorbike due to barricades put up on the way due to the ongoing lockdown.

D Venkanna, a daily-wage worker, and his wife Reshma live in a village in Suryapet subdivision.When his pregnant wife complained of pain late in the night, he called 108 ambulance service but was told that the vehicle had gone to some other place to pick up a patient.

With no option available, he made her sit on his scooter and left for Suryapet Government General Hospital around 20 km away from their home. Venkanna said when they reached the old bus stand, the road ahead was closed with barricades.

As there were no policemen posted there, he asked his wife to sit on the footpath and rushed to a nearby police station and pleaded with a constable to remove the barricades. The policeman allegedly told him that he can't move from the assigned place of duty and advised Venkanna to himself remove the barricade.

An anxious Venkanna rushed back to the place to find his wife crying with pain.

Even as the man ran around to get some help to remove the barricades, the woman delivered a baby girl by the roadside. The incident occurred barely a km away from a government hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Hearing the cries of the woman and her husband's call for help, some women in the area had rushed out of their houses to assist her.

After repeated attempts by the locals, a 108 ambulance reached the spot. The medical assistants cut the umbilical cord and shifted the mother and the newborn to the hospital. Doctors said both were doing well.

Venkanna speaking to local media said, "As I was advised to take her either on auto or bike, I took her on bike. As we reached town there were barricades all around in three -four places. Near old bus stand, iron barricades were unmovable and cops said it will take some five minutes to move them. Even before those barricades were removed, she gave birth to the baby." He further stated that baby and his wife are safe and stable and admitted to the Government Area hospital.

In another incident, Madnnapet police in Hyderabad Thursday after receiving a 100 call a constable and Home Guard reached the pregnant woman who developed labour pains at her house and shifted her to a private maternity hospital, where she delivered a baby.

Good Evening Sir, Today on 16.04.2020 at about 9:28 PM BC - II PC 2666 along with HG 4817 received a Dial 100 Call and they reached the spot their Complainant's Wife was suffering from Pregnancy Pains. Hence Our BC - II Team Safely Shifted to Metro Cure Maternity Hospital. pic.twitter.com/xeiLvaO0uk â€” SHO MADANNAPET (@shomadannapet) April 16, 2020

(With IANS inputs )