Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order making it clear that the interim bail would start from December 23, and Umar would have to surrender on December 30.

Student activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, December 23, after he was granted seven-day interim bail by the court to attend his sister's marriage, said a prison official. According to the officials, he was released at 7 am on Friday. Umer had, however, sought bail for two weeks.

Umer was booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the 2020 Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence took place during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Umer has been in custody since September 2020. He was earlier denied bail by a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18. Umer, on November 18, moved an application through Senior Advocate Trideep Pais for interim bail before a Delhi court.

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Umerâ€™s application for bail saying that he might spread misinformation via social media and was also likely to cause unrest in the society.

"The release of the applicant is further opposed as he is very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses," the police had said.

