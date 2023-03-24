Umagine Chennai day 2: PTR says Tamil Nadu is entering major era of IT innovation

The tech summit Umagine Chennai 2023, which opened for the second day on Friday, March 24, to IT professionals, startups, and tech enthusiasts from across Tamil Nadu. The inaugural session was attended by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and IT Minister Mano Thangaraj.

The second day of the summit kicked off with a live, online consultation, followed by remarks from Murugavel Shakthivel, the CEO of Matrimony.com. Murugavel spoke about the importance of creating a culture of startups and digital governance, which he said would change the face of Tamil Nadu. He also thanked the Finance Minister for budgeting for tech city.

In the keynote speech, Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan spoke about how Tamil Nadu is entering a major era of IT innovation and how technology would be the key driver of growth. He emphasised the need to focus on inclusive access and talent development, ensuring that everyone has access to the opportunities technology brings.

The Minister also discussed the government's efforts for building a unified digital structure and last mile connectivity to all parts of the state. The government is investing in building systemic support and capital, setting up equity funds for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which will be expanded to other areas in 2023. The aim is to improve the ease of doing business, encourage investors to look at Tamil Nadu as a good choice, and build a good relationship with startups in the state. The keynote speech ended with a call to action, urging attendees to embrace innovation.

Umagine Chennai Tech Summit is a platform for IT professionals, startups, and tech enthusiasts to share knowledge, network, and showcase their latest products and services. The summit has a line-up of over 200 sessions, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops, all designed to encourage and support the growth of Tamil Nadu's IT industry.