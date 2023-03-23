Umagine Chennai 2023 inaugurated by CM Stalin at Trade Center

The event, of which TNM is the Digital Media Partner, was marked by a speech delivered by Chief Minister MK Stalin, laying out his vision for Tamil Nadu's future growth.

Umagine Chennai 2023, a technology and innovation event held in Chennai, was inaugurated at the Chennai Trade Center on Thursday, March 23.

The CM announced his plan to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, stating that this would lead to the generation of 2.5 million jobs. He stressed the importance of following the Dravidian model to bring about growth, starting from the grassroots. He further said that he would work to transform Tamil Nadu into “the biggest technology hub in Asia.”

Several dignitaries were present at the inaugural session, including the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj, IT Secretary J Kumaragurubaran Jayabalan, Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Arvind Kumar, and MLC Stephen Dawson.

Minister Mano Thangaraj expressed his gratitude to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, for his contribution to laying the foundation of the Information Technology and Digital Services department and policies. He also announced the launch of three tech cities in Tamil Nadu, in line with the CM's vision.

According to the government, the first two tech cities are already underway, with 150 acres earmarked in the IT corridor, OMR, and 230 acres in Hosur. Each tech city will feature a workspace, R&D facilities, innovation centers, recreational facilities, and housing. The tech cities will also house centers of excellence dedicated to research and development.

The Minister further highlighted the state's commitment to creating a sustainable future and driving innovation, calling the tech cities an exciting prospect for Tamil Nadu. He invited investors and businesses to invest in Tamil Nadu, emphasising the state's philosophy of "Yathum oore, yavarum kelir," which means “All places are ours, and all people are our relatives”. He also underlined the motto "Vanthorai vazhavaikkum Tamil Nadu," which translates to “Tamil Nadu gives life and livelihood to everyone who comes to this land”.