UK PM Boris Johnson meets Gautam Adani, visits Sabarmati Ashram

Johnson is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, on Thursday held a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad. The meeting took place at the Adani Group's global headquarters at Shantigram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat," Adani tweeted afterwards.

Sources said the two discussed, among other things, key sectors such as energy transition, climate action, aerospace and defence collaboration. With India set to invest USD 300 billion by 2030 to modernise its armed forces, sources said collaboration in the defence sector was one of the key focus areas of the meeting between Adani and Johnson.

Discussions revolved around how Adani Group and British companies can collaborate to co-design and develop aerospace and defence technologies as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, sources said.

Adani also announced an academic facilitation program for young Indians through Chevening Scholarship, one of the most prestigious international scholarships offered by the UK government. He also invited the British Prime Minister to the India-UK Climate Science and Technology Summit, to be held in London on June 28.

The Adani Group Chairman had met Johnson in October last year at the Global Investment Summit in London where the two leaders had reiterated their commitment to ongoing transition to clean energy.

After the meeting on Thursday, Johnson left for Halol industrial area near Vadodara where he will visit a factory of British equipment manufacturer JCB.

Johnson on Thursday became the first prime minister of the UK to visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the place from where Gandhi led India's struggle for freedom from the British colonial rule for more than a decade. In fact, the Tory politician is also the first British prime minister to visit Gujarat post 1947.

It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better, Johnson wrote in the visitors' book at the Gandhi ashram.

While the British PM was effusive in his praise for the Mahatma, during the freedom struggle such praise for Gandhi from Britain's ruling class was rare.

Winston Churchill famously called Gandhi a "half- naked fakir" as the latter opposed sending Indian soldiers to fight for Britain in the Second World War and launched the Quit India movement in 1942.

The Mahatma's call to use the charkha (spinning wheel) and boycott foreign goods including cloth hit the textile industry in Manchester. Charkha became a very potent symbol of the anti-colonial struggle.

During his visit, prime minister Johnson tried his hand at the charkha at Hriday Kunj, the hut where Gandhi lived. A replica of the charkha was also presented to him.

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust also gifted two books to him.

One of the books was "Guide to London", an unpublished book which consists of Gandhi's suggestions on how to live in London.

The other book was "The Spirit's Pilgrimage", autobiography of Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade, Gandhi's British-born follower.

Johnson is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.