UK PM Boris Johnson cancels trip to India over rising COVID-19 cases

"In light of the current coronavirus situation, PM Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," a statement by the UK PM's office said.

United Kingdom Prime Minister has cancelled his upcoming trip to India, citing the steadily increasing in COVID-19 cases in India. The UK PM was supposed to visit India on April 25. A statement by the Prime Minister's office in the UK said, "In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week. The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-U.K. relationship. Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-U.K. partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year."

This is the second time the UK Prime Minister has cancelled his trip to India this year. Earlier, Boris Johnson was scheduled to be the chief guest for India's Republic Day 2021 celebrations. However, on January 5, Boris cancelled his visit owing to a rise in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

This is a developing story.