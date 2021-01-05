UK PM Boris Johnson cancels Republic Day visit to India

The UK Prime Minister's office said in a statement that it was important for Boris Johnson to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.

news Coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his upcoming Republic Day visit to India, citing the new variant of coronavirus that has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. In a statement, 10 Downing Street said that the UK Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus,” the statement added.

The UK PM’s office also said that the leaders underlined their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest,” the statement added.

The UK PM’s decision comes a day after he announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus. Johnson said the country is at a critical moment, with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country.

Under the new rules, which are set to come into effect as soon as possible, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be closed for face to face learning except for the children of key workers. University students will not be returning until at least mid-February. All nonessential shops and personal care services like hairdressers will be closed, and restaurants can only operate takeout services.

As of Monday, there were 26,626 COVID patients in hospitals in England, an increase of more than 30% from a week ago. That is 40 per cent above the highest level of the first wave in the spring.

On December 15, the UK PM had said that he would be visiting India to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26. He had then said that he was “absolutely delighted” to be visiting India and that he looks forward to “delivering the quantum leap” in India-UK bilateral relationship.