UK govt defends BBC when asked about I-T survey in India

Conservative Party MP David Rutley reportedly said in the House of Commons that the UK government wants to be able to communicate the importance of BBC’s editorial freedom with the Indian government.

Nearly a week after income tax authorities in India carried out a survey operation against the national media organisation of the United Kingdom in India, the UK government has defended the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) and its editorial freedom. On Tuesday, February 21, the matter was discussed in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons. Conservative MP and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office David Rutley answered questions on the I-T survey against the BBC and press freedom in India, The Hindu reported. MP Rutley said that the UK government funds and stands up for the BBC World Service, and believes that it is “vitally important.”

Rutley, who reportedly answered questions on the subject from Opposition parties as well as the Conservative Party for about 20 minutes, said that the UK government wanted the BBC to have editorial freedom. He noted that in the UK, the BBC criticises both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, The Hindu reported.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon, who initiated the debate, reportedly called the I-T survey a “deliberate act of intimidation” following the release of the documentary India: The Modi Question, which is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired the documentary. A few other UK MPs also condemned the I-T survey at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices.

MP Rutley reportedly said that the UK government wants to be able to communicate the importance of BBC’s editorial freedom with the Indian government. “[BBC] has that freedom which we believe is vitally important and that freedom is key. We want to be able to communicate the importance of that with our colleagues ... our friends across the world, including the government in India,” he said, according to The Hindu. “Media freedom and freedom of speech are essential elements for robust democracies,” Rutley reportedly said.

However, he refrained from answering a question on whether the UK government would consider working with the United States and other democracies to “put pressure” on India and call out “this completely unacceptable behaviour”.

