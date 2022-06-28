Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan, who is the fifth Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday, June 28. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan, who is the fifth Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also attended the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. High court judges, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, a few state ministers, MPs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and top officials were present.

The Union government on June 19 appointed Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice. He succeeded Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended the elevation of Justice Bhuyan, a judge of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice.

Justice Sharma took oath as the Chief Justice on October 11, 2021. The same month, Justice Bhuyan took oath as judge of Telangana High Court. He is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority. Before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan had served as a judge of Bombay High Court.

Born on August 2, 1964, in Guwahati, he obtained his LLB degree from Government Law College, Guwahati and his LLM degree from Gauhati University. He was enrolled in 1991 with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. He had practised before the Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court.

He was appointed as Additional Advocate General, Assam in 2011. He served as a member of Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Lawyers Association, Guwahati, Bar Association of India, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners and Indian Law Institute, Assam Chapter.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He was also the Executive Chairman of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was closely associated with the Judicial Academy, Assam and National Law University, Guwahati. He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge of Bombay High Court in October 2019.