UGC reopens correction window for candidates to change exam centres for NET

The NET exam is being conducted on September 16-18 and September 21-25, 2020 respectively.

news Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) Application Correction window on the official website on Tuesday. Candidates who wish to change their examination centres and correct other changes can avail the opportunity for the same.

Candidates who wish to make the changes should visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the bar which says "Correction in Application Form UGC-NET June 2020" or directly click this link to visit the correction page.

Instructions to be followed:

Once entering the page, the applicant has to key in his application number, password and security pin to gain access. After gaining access to the page, the candidate can change the examination centreâ€™s location.

The opportunity to make the corrections would be ideally available only for a week.

Once the application correction window closes the UGC NET 2020 Admit Cards would be released by NTA.

NET is the eligibility exam for qualifying the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship at various universities and colleges recognised by UGC.

The NET examination was supposed to be held in June. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with NET, despite protests, the Union government has decided to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from Tuesday amidst the pandemic. While JEE Main will be held between September 1 and September 6, NEET will be held on September 13.

The JEE Main and NEET examinations were scheduled to be held in April-May but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they were postponed to July, and finally it was announced that the examinations will be conducted in September.