UGC NET, IIFT entrance exam postponed in parts of AP, Odisha due to Cyclone Jawad

The postponement applies only to the cities specified, and the exam will be held at all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states as per schedule, the National Testing Agency said.

news Cyclone Jawad

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday, December 5, have been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone Jawad. The UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam, which was to be held on December 5, was rescheduled for the centres in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Gunupur in Rayagada district of Odisha, the National Testing Agency said in a notice on Friday, December 3.

Entrance examination of the MBA (International Business) of the IIFT has been postponed at the centres in Kolkata and Durgapur in West Bengal; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur in Odisha; and Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, it said. The date of the exam of the candidates who are admitted to the exam centres in the mentioned cities will be announced later, the NTA said.

However, candidates are advised to note that the postponement is applied only to the cities mentioned and the exam will be held at all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states as per schedule, it said.

Candidates check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in -- for latest updates, information, and contact the helpdesk 00140459000 -- or email at ugc.net@nta.ac.in for queries, it added.

The NET is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Friday into Cyclone 'Jawad'.

The weather system is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast by Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Then, the storm is likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move along the Odisha coast, reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeast wards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.

Also read:

How strong is Cyclone Jawad? 'More than Gulaab, but less than Titli'

Cyclone Jawad: North coastal Andhra on alert, 11 NDRF teams deployed