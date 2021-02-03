UGC NET exam to begin in May: Details on dates, registration

The National Eligibility Test is conducted for the selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship.

The Education Ministry has decided to conduct the UGC-NET (the December 2020 cycle) between May 2 and 17, keeping in mind the current coronavirus situation in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, issued the notification for the test on Tuesday. Students will have to register themselves to appear for the UGC-NET and other examinations. The convenience of such students has been kept in mind while formulating the UGC-NET examination schedule.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges and to grant Junior Research Fellowships, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

Here are the details of the exam dates, times and how to register.

> The exam dates are May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17.

> The National Testing Agency will conduct UGC-NET in two shifts â€” 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

> The exam will consist of 2 question papers â€” one with 100 marks and 50 multiple choice questions and second of 200 marks and 100 multiple choice questions to be attempted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) method.

> Candidates desirous of sitting in the NET can access the information brochure on the NTA website. The forms were made available online from February 2. Candidates can submit online applications by the next month, on March 2. The application fee can be paid by March 3.

> Aspirants who wish to appear for the exam must register on the official website. The process will ask aspirants to produce board/university certificate, a valid government ID, qualifying degree certificate, category certificate (if applicable), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if applicable), Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if applicable), scanned images of photo and signature in JPG format (file size of photo: 10 kb to 200 kb, file size of signature: 4 kb to 30 kb), a valid email ID and mobile number, and a permanent and correspondence address with pin code