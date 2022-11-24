Udhayanidhi Stalin to remain as DMK Youth Wing secretary

The announcement was made by senior party leader and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) general secretary Durai Murugan.

news Politics

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a slew of appointments to internal party posts on Wednesday, November 23. Chief Minister MK Stalinâ€™s son Udhayanidhi Stalin was retained as the Youth Wing secretary while Helen Davidson was appointed as the Womenâ€™s Wing secretary, replacing Kanimozhi. Kanimozhi was appointed as DMKâ€™s deputy general secretary. Vijaya Thayanban was appointed as the president of the Womenâ€™s Wing.

Nine deputy secretaries were appointed to the Youth Wing as well, namely, Joel, Ragupathi, Ilaiyaraja, Abdul Malik, Prakash, Prabhu, Srinivasan, Raja, and Ananthakumar. Several members were appointed to the Womenâ€™s Wing for different teams including campaign committee, social media, and advisory committee. The announcement was made by MLA and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan.

On October 9, MK Stalin was elected as the party president of DMK. He was elected unopposed as he was the only person to have filed the nomination for the post. On the same day, MP and former secretary of the Womenâ€™s Wing Kanimozhi was appointed as the deputy general secretary of the party. Senior leader Durai Murugan was elected as the general secretary and TR Baalu as the treasurer.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, the son of M Karunanidhi, has served various posts in the party through the years, including the post of the treasurer and youth wing secretary. He was elected as the president of the party in 2018 after Karunanidhiâ€™s death and has held the position since then. Udhayanidhi Stalin has not held any other post in the party other than the secretary of the Youth Wing.