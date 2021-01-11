Udhayanidhi Stalin claims remarks on Sasikala-EPS taken out of context, expresses regret

The DMK leader had made objectionable remarks about VK Sasikala and Edappadi K Palaniswami at a recent political meeting with his party men.

news Controversy

DMK Youth Wing Secretary and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed regret for his remarks on women which kicked up a storm on social media last week. He was served a legal notice recently for making crude remarks about Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamiâ€™s â€˜servitudeâ€™ to VK Sasikala at a recent meeting with the DMK party men.

According to a DMK leader who was at the meeting, Udhayanidhi Stalin told the audience at a DMK Legal Wing conference on Sunday that he did not make insulting remarks about women and that his words were taken out of context. He added that he cannot apologise for that (since he claimed he didnâ€™t make any derogatory remarks) but expressed regret for the remarks. He added that his grandfather Karunanidhi and his father Stalin did not raise him like that. He was speaking after inaugurating the DMK Legal Wing conference that began on Sunday at Chennaiâ€™s YMCA ground in Royapettah.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was recently sent a legal notice for his remarks about Edappadi Palaniswami and VK Sasikala at a political meeting. â€œWhen I mentioned Edappadiâ€™s government, someone in the crowd said, it is not Edappadi but 'edupidi' (a Tamil word for someone who only follows orders) and when I asked them whose edupidi he was, another person from the crowd said (Prime Minister) Modiâ€™s," Udhayanidhi said. He added that someone from the crowd then shouted that Edappadi Palaniswami was a dead body since he fell at Sasikalaâ€™s feet like a corpse and added a crass comment to his speech. Objecting to his statements, Sasikalaâ€™s nephew served a legal notice to Udhayanidhi demanding that he either apologise for his crass remarks or be dragged to court over them. Adding that Udhayanidhiâ€™s words indicated a lack of respect and regard for women, the statement said that his speech was indecent, condemnable and of malafide intention.

Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin gets legal notice for crass remarks on Sasikala and EPS