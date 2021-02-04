UDF, LDF two sides of the same coin: BJP President Nadda during Kerala visit

BJP president JP Nadda who landed in Kerala on Wednesday for his two day visit in the state, attacked the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and the Congress led Opposition UDF in the state, stating that both the front are two sides of the same coin.

"Both are corrupt, both the fronts have lost their credibility, there is no vision for Kerala and both are only power seekers," Nadda told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. While the two fronts are fighting each other in Kerala, the left and the Congress are allies in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly polls, he said.

"This is ideological bankruptcy. This shows they are power seekers and have nothing for the people.The involvement of M Sivasankar, former Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the gold smuggling case, shows that corruption has patronage of the highest office," alleged Nadda.

He also attacked the state government on the COVID-19 management stating the spike in cases. "I am sorry to say because of the ineffective political leadership, half of the COVID-19 cases now are from Kerala. No strategy is being adopted," he said.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that an expert team deployed by the Union government to assess the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, visited the state last month had expressed satisfaction with the state governmentâ€™s public health interventions. But according to reports, the Union government is planning to send one more expert team to the state soon.

Nadda is in Kerala ahead of the Assembly polls that are likely to be held in April or May. As the party statement Nadda will be attending various meetings including ones with â€˜vistaraksâ€™ or workers devoted fulltime in political exercise. He will also be visiting local temples during his two day visit in the state.

The party has also appointed poll in-charges and co-charges in four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam -- that will go into Assembly polls soon. The poll in-charges and co-charges will be heading campaigning activities ahead of the Assembly polls.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan have been appointed as the poll in-charge and co-in-charge for Kerala.