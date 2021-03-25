Udayanidhi Stalin promises textile park at Sankarankoil weavers hub

He made the announcement while addressing a public rally at Sankarankoil on Wednesday evening.

DMK youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin has said that once his party assumes power in Tamil Nadu after the April 6 Assembly elections, it would set up a textile park at Sanakarankoil, the weavers hub of the state.

There are around 10,000 traditional weavers in Sankarankoil and if the DMK scion's promise fructifies, the textile park will help to support and rehabilitate the weaving community. The DMK leader has also promised to provide free power in the Sankarankoil weavers park.

The textile parks will provide employment opportunities with its amalgamation of different textile processing units in one compound at a minimum investment of Rs 250 crore.

The Sankarankoil park, if materialised, will develop the town into a major industrial hub.

K.R. Ganapathy, who runs a family weavers unit at Sankarankoil, told IANS: "If the statement of Udayanidhi Stalin materialises, it will change the total perception of Sankarankoil. The total image of the town will be changed for the better and we are eagerly expecting that."