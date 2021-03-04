Uber to provide free rides worth Rs 10 cr for those receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Beneficiaries can avail the rides to and from their vaccine centres by entering a promotional code on the Uber app.

Ride sharing app Uber announced on Thursday announced that in support of the second phase of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, it will offer free rides worth Rs 10 crore to beneficiaries. The rides can be availed by those above the age of 60 or those above 45 years with comorbidities, who are the target population for the second phase of the vaccination drive.

The free rides can be availed by the beneficiaries to travel to and from vaccination centres, by entering a promotional code at the time of booking. Uber has partnered with NGOs such as Robin Hood Army to provide this service.

To address the issue of people's hesitancy to receive the vaccine, Uber plans on creating and spreading awareness via its app and social media platforms. It also plans to run public service announcements to stress upon the importance of safety precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands even after receiving the vaccine.

Speaking about Uber's initiative, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "Uberâ€™s commitment to offer free rides worth Rs 10 crore to help citizens travel to and from the vaccine hubs is praiseworthy as it will facilitate safe mobility options for vulnerable citizens. In Indiaâ€™s fight against COVID-19, public-private partnerships will play a critical role in removing barriers to vaccine access and helping people stay safe."

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia commented on this initiative and said, "We feel privileged to support the governmentâ€™s tireless efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safe and timely transport options for the most vulnerable sections of our population."

The free ride service is available in 35 cities across India. The promotional codes for the same can be found on the Uber app.