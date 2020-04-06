Uber partners with Flipkart to deliver essentials in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi

Uber has announced a partnership with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to help deliver essentials to people across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi amid the lockdown.

Uber said in a statement that this partnership will keep vital supply chains running and will address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day.

Earlier, Uber had partnered with Bigbasket as well, as its first client to deliver essentials in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. Uber said at the time that it is deploying a mix of UberGo, UberXL and UberMOTO for the same.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing Covid-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.’’

Uber claims that in line with government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

“This partnership is to help move essential supplies from our sellers/vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilizing all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against Corona, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement.

Several companies have been partnering to deploy their staff to help deliver essentials. Last week, Domino's Pizza partnered with ITC Foods to deliver essential grocery through Domino's app across Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

On Monday, Marico too, announced that it partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to introduce ‘Saffola Store’ on these apps, through which users could order items such as Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats, among others.