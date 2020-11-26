Uber allows drivers to cash-out earnings on any day of the week

Drivers can cash out earnings after they have earned a minimum amount of Rs 200.

Atom Transportation

Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday launched an 'On Demand' cash-out feature for driver-partners across Moto, Auto and cars, to make payments seamless and help eligible drivers cash their earnings any day of the week, once they had earned a minimum amount of Rs 200.

According to the company, it is committed to provide drivers with meaningful earning opportunities and has taken multiple initiatives to help them, including a first-of-its-kind comprehensive platform, Uber Care, which helps thousands of drivers get easy access to life insurance and much more.

"To help drivers in these challenging times, we have rolled out an 'On Demand cash-out feature' which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cashouts. Drivers on the Uber platform have always gone the extra mile for us and we will continue to appreciate their hard work by making driving with Uber a more rewarding experience for them," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply And Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia.

Over the past few months, Uber had launched a slew of safety measures such as the 'Go Online Checklist' and a mandatory mask policy for riders, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education around Covid-related safety protocols.

Riders and drivers can also cancel a trip without penalty, if the other person is found not wearing a mask.

Earlier this month, Uber reportedly conveyed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection it has around 4,000 cars in the country, which will be handed over to drivers by the end of this year and Uber will remain only a cab aggregator.

In October, Uber had said that the business was recovering strongly after it resumed operations in many locations. At the time, it said that Delhi-NCR was one of their top 10 global markets based on the number of trips taken in the month of September.