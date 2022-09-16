Two youths arrested in Hyderabad minor sexual assault case

The accused were identified as 26-year-old Syed Naimath Ahmed and 20-year-old Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi.

news Crime

Two men have been arrested by the Hyderabad police in the sexual assault case of a minor. A 14-year-old girl was taken to a lodge and assaulted by two young men, and a case of kidnapping was registered initially, which was later altered to include sections for rape.

The minor girl’s mother had filed a complaint on the night of September 13 stating that her daughter did not return home, and added that she suspected that the girl might have been kidnapped. However, the girl was traced after the accused left her on Wednesday. She was immediately brought to the police station where she disclosed the names of two youths and said that they took her to a lodge and assaulted her after giving her intoxicating tablets.

The accused were identified as 26-year-old Syed Naimath Ahmed and 20-year-old Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi. According to a press release from the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Mirchowk Division, G Prasada Rao, the duo were arrested and a Qualis car which was used by them was seized.

Further, based on the statement of the minor survivor, the FIR was altered to include section 376 D (Punishment for gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) read with section 5 (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The girl’s mother had told reporters that on Monday, September 12 around 7.45 pm, the girl asked for some money to go to a store. “I sent my son along to see where she was going. He said she went to Fateh Khan Bazaar, where he saw her standing next to a parked car. He said that he didn’t see if she got into the car,” the mother said.

The woman stated that her daughter was then kidnapped by two young men. The mother said that on returning home, the girl told her family that she was forcibly given some injections, pills and alcohol. “She said they tortured her a lot. She said her body was still shivering and she was not completely conscious,” her mother said.

Read: Hyderabad minor allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted by two men