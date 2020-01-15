Two-year-old child abducted from Chennai railway station rescued from Dindigul

Two-year-old Rejitha was sleeping with her mother Marjina, a native of Guwahati, Assam, at the Chennai’s Central Railway Station when she was abducted on Monday morning.

news Crime

The Government Railway Police, late on Monday, rescued a two-year-old girl child who was abducted from Chennai. The child was found at a railway station in Dindigul. The child was kidnapped from MGR Chennai Central railway station early on Monday morning. The police arrested 32-year-old Deepak Mondal, a native of West Bengal, who had kidnapped the child from her parents.

The police were alerted by a few passengers travelling by the Mumbai-Nagercoil Express who grew suspicious with Deepak. According to TOI, he was begging with the child who was incessantly crying. When they asked him about the girl, they found his replies unsatisfactory following which they raised an alarm with the police.

Two-year-old Rejitha was sleeping with her mother, Marjina, a native of Guwahati, Assam, at the Central Railway Station in Chennai. The accused was, in fact, known to the girl’s family and he allegedly kidnapped the child following a quarrel with her father, Hameed.

When police received the complaint of the missing child from her parents on Monday, the police checked the CCTV footage and found the suspect, who had been roaming around the station for the past few days, doing odd jobs.

His photograph from the CCTV footage was circulated on police WhatsApp groups to quicken the search.

According to the TOI report, Deepak had boarded the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express and then switched to the Mumbai-Nagercoil Express at Salem. When he was questioned by passengers, he got off at Dindigul railway station where the police rescued the child.

According to reports, the girl’s parents Marjina and Hameed arrived in Chennai 10 days ago and they met and befriended Deepak at the Central station.

In July 2019, the police arrested Gopi Reddy, aged 39, a native of Odisha, for kidnapping a child from MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. Reports revealed that in this case too, the accused had befriended the child’s parents before abducting the sleeping kid.