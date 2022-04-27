Two-year-old boy in Hyderabad dies after attack by stray dogs

Residents have alleged that despite several complaints, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities have failed to act against stray dogs.

A two-year-old boy died on Wednesday, April 27, after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Bada Bazar area of Golconda. Two-year-old Anas Ahmed, who was playing near his house, was attacked by a pack of dogs. They dragged him to an adjoining military area. Hearing the screams of the child, his parents and neighbours rushed to his rescue and chased away the dogs. However, the toddler had already sustained grievous injuries on his face, throat and other parts of the body. The badly injured child was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Disturbing CCTV visuals of the hapless child being attacked and dragged by dogs have emerged, triggering public outrage. The incident has sent shockwaves among residents of the area near the historic Golconda Fort. They alleged that municipal authorities failed to act though stray dogs pose a grave threat to them.

One of the residents said in two similar incidents occurring earlier, two children were injured but this time the dog menace has claimed the life of a child. The residents alleged that despite several complaints, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have failed to act. "The dog catching staff come when there will be no dogs in the area. They spend some time and go away," said a resident.

AIMIM corporator Waji Uz Zaman has hit out at the civic authorities, saying that the child would not have died if GHMC officials had responded to citizensâ€™ complaints.

A similar incident was reported in 2021 as where stray dogs had attacked a child leading to his death in Hyderabad. In April 2021, the Delhi High Court had directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to ensure all municipalities across the country identify specified feeding spots for stray dogs, so that they do not hinder citizensâ€™ movements.

