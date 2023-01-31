Two workers killed in fire at cement factory in Telangana’s Huzurnagar

Two workers were killed and one injured in a fire accident at a cement factory in Mattampally village of Telangana’s Suryapet district on Monday, January 30. The deceased have been identified as P Sai Kumar (24) and Managapati Saidulu (48). Fire station officials in Huzurnagar stated that the fire at Grey Gold Cements Ltd started around 7 am and was doused by employees with the assistance of local residents.

An official from the Huzurnagar fire station told TNM that the fire started when the kiln backfired. Saidulu and Sai Kumar, who were standing close to the kiln, were caught in the blaze. While Managapati Saidulu died on the spot, Sai Kumar and G Saidulu (23) were injured and rushed to the hospital. Sai Kumar succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The official also stated that though the fire spread inside the factory, it did not cause extensive damage. According to TOI, the factory did not contact the fire department and they learned of the accident at around 10 am through other sources before rushing to the scene. Officials from the factory claimed they did not call for help because they put out the fire on their own and were unaware of the emergency procedures.

“We did not get an emergency call from the cement factory, nor did local people call us. We found out about the incident through a WhatsApp message. We had to inform the company that they would not get any insurance unless we certified the accident,” a fire official told TOI.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and the local police have registered a case of death due to fire.