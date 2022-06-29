Two women stripped and beaten in Bengaluru over repayment of loan

The accused barged into the women’s home demanding that they pay back the loan amount immediately along with an exorbitant 30 percent interest.

news Crime

Two women were stripped, assaulted and beaten black and blue in Bengaluru’s Sarjapura area by two men who barged into their home to confront them over the delayed repayment of a loan. The police have been accused of delaying registering a case in connection with the incident and reports say that the Sarjapura police registered an FIR two days after the incident, after visuals of injuries that the women suffered were shared on social media.

The incident took place in Doddabommasandra in Anekal taluk. The police complaint filed by the women said that Ramakrishna Reddy, along with two others — Sunil Kumar and Indramma — came to their home, stripped them and then brutally assaulted them, leading to severe injuries on their buttocks, thighs and legs. Disturbing visuals of their injuries and one of the women being disrobed and pushed to the ground have also emerged.

According to the complaint, one of the women had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest for the education of her children from one of the accused who assaulted her, identified as Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of Neriga village near Doddabommasandra. However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered an agreement that once they sell their land, the woman would repay the loan amount. However, on Tuesday, June 28, the accused barged into their home and assaulted and stripped the two women.

It has been alleged that the police delayed registering a complaint when the women first approached the police, and asked the two parties to settle the matter between themselves. Bengaluru Rural police told TNM that the two women, as well as the moneylender, came to the Sarjapura police station on Sunday, June 25, and gave a written undertaking stating that they would sort out the matter themselves.

However, the two men barged into the women’s home on Tuesday, and later the sisters came to the police station on June 28 and lodged a complaint. The police said that the two sisters are said to have borrowed money to the tune of Rs 1 crore from around 10 to 15 people.

The police on Wednesday arrested accused persons Ramakrishna Reddy and Sunil Kumar for the assault. The third accused is yet to be arrested.

Bengaluru Rural SP K Vamsi Krishna told TNM, “We have registered a case in Sarjapura police station under Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe). We have arrested the father Ramakrishna and his son Sunil. Ramakrishna’s mother is also named as accused, but since she is aged, we have not arrested her.”