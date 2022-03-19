Two women killed in Hyderabad in road accident in Gachibowli

A car overturned and rammed into the footpath near Ellaa Hotel in Gachibowli, killing a woman watering plants on the side of the road.

news Accident

Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad on Friday, March 18. The victims include a woman who was working as a gardener, watering the plants on the side of the road. A woman who was travelling in the car was also killed while the man accompanying her was injured. Police suspect the car, a Ford EcoSport, was being driven at a high speed which led to the tragedy.

The car overturned and rammed into the footpath after hitting the woman watering the plants near Ellaa Hotel. Maheswaramma (38) died on the spot. Rohit and Gayatri, who were travelling in the car, were admitted to AIG Hospital, where Gayatri, who had been working as a junior artiste in short films, succumbed while undergoing treatment. According to the police, the two of them were returning from Holi celebrations when the accident occurred. Police reportedly said they would conduct tests to find out if Rohit was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

This was the second such incident in the city in less than 24 hours. On the night of Thursday, March 17, a speeding SUV knocked down three women selling balloons while carrying two infants in their arms. A two-month-old child was killed in the accident, and the other four persons were injured. The accident took place on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. The driver had escaped after the accident leaving behind the vehicle. The investigation later revealed that it belonged to a relative of TRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir.

In another accident in Telangana on Friday, March 18, three people died after two vehicles coming from opposite sides of the road crashed into each other in Kesamudram town of Telangana's Mahabubabad district, police said. According to C Ramesh Babu, Sub-Inspector of Kesamudram police station, four people -- Chidurala Naresh Chandra, his wife Laxmi, daughter Shravya and uncle Ch Vasantha Rao -- were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Upparapalli village.

In the opposite direction, Bhukya Tharun (25) and Angothu Narsimha (40) were coming on another two-wheeler from Upparapally to Mahabubabad. At the time, Tharun's speeding vehicle dashed against Chandra's two-wheeler. In the impact of the accident, Naresh Chandra(25), Tharun and Narsimha died on the spot. Shravya sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment in Mahabubabad town, Ramesh Babu said. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for a post-mortem, the policeman said, adding that an investigation is underway into the accident after a case was registered.