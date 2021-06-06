Two women arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling heroin worth Rs 78 crore

The substance was concealed in their checked-in bags, and was found to be heroin on testing.

news Crime

Nearly 12 kgs of heroin, worth around Rs 78 crore, was seized at the Hyderabad airport from two passengers from Uganda and Zambia on June 5 and 6. Officials from the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) intercepted the two women and seized about 12 kgs of the substance which was recovered from their checked-in baggage. Both the women have been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985. The women had flown into the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad via Johannesburg and Doha, starting from different locations.

The Ugandan passenger had come to Hyderabad from Zimbabwe via Johannesburg and Doha a few days ago. She returned to the airport on June 5 to collect her missing baggage, when officers of DRI intercepted her. When her baggage was examined, it was found to have a concealed part along the sides. The powder hidden in this part of the baggage was tested, and the presence of heroin was detected. Later in the early hours of June 6, DRI officers intercepted another passenger, a Zambian woman, who had flown in from Zambia via Johannesburg and Doha. On examining her baggage, the officers recovered heroin beneath pipe-rolls that were part of her baggage.

On March 24, DRI officials seized gold worth nearly Rs 11.63 crore from an SUV on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhongir district, and arrested three people in the vehicle

Earlier in March, a passenger trying to board a flight to Dubai from the same airport was arrested for allegedly carrying Rs 1.3 crore in foreign currency. The currency, which included US dollars, Saudi and Omani riyals, Kuwaiti dinars and UAE dirhams, was concealed in packets of savouries in his baggage. A few days later, on March 31, Hyderabad Customs Department officials booked five passengers arriving from Dubai for smuggling gold worth around Rs 1.15 crore, concealed in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances. in their baggage.

