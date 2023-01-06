Two Warangal brothers arrested for allegedly raping minor girl several times

Six BJP members have been booked by the police for vandalising the house of the two accused in the minor's rape.

news Crime

Two brothers in Warangal have been arrested by the Warangal police after the parents of a minor girl complained to the police that their 15 -year-old daughter was raped by them several times over the last six months. The police booked a case and arrested the duo.

Speaking to TNM, Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said the police received a complaint on Wednesday night from the parents of the minor girl. The complaint said that their daughter was allegedly lured and raped by two Muslim men multiple times in the last six months. The two accused have been booked under the protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO) and relevant sections of the IPC.

“When the issue became public, BJP workers and other right-wing organisation members gathered to protest against the accused and demanded stringent action against them. We have booked six of them who attacked vehicles parked outside the house of the accused and also vandalised their house. They have now been sent to judicial remand,” said the commissioner.

Addressing the media, Warangal ACP said, “The accused have been arrested and the victim’s statement has been collected. The police are investigating the case and everything is being done as per protocol. However, demanding stringent action against the accused, certain organisations have vandalised the house of the accused. We assure you that the law is same for all and action will be taken as per laid down procedures.”

BJP members who gathered in protest alleged that the accused claimed to have nude videos of the girl and threatened her that they would kill her parents if she did not give in. Sensing the sensitivity of the case, the police swung into action and detained those who indulged in vandalism.



READ: Supreme Court stays jail term of Telangana NTPC chairman in contempt case