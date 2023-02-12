Two tribal villages in Andhra stage protest against mining lease

According to activists, the locals were unaware of the lease agreement until a notice appeared in the newspaper a month ago.

The tribal residents of Peragottepalem and Gadavapalem villages in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district called for the cancellation of a mining lease at a public hearing held on Friday, February 10. The mining lease was issued in 2018 to a businessman that allowed the extraction of black stone and gravel on 22 acres close to their farmland.

At least 120 people, including members of tribes and non-tribes, attended the public hearing chaired by the District Revenue Officer of Anakapalle. According to the residents, the associates of the businessman, reportedly named BMJ Appa Rao, also attended the meeting.

According to tribal activist K Govind Rao, no one was aware of this lease agreement until a notice appeared in the newspaper a month ago. “We strongly oppose the lease and demand its cancellation,” he said. He also said that mining required the land to be rocky and not cultivable. "But a major part of the land mentioned in the lease is cultivated land. The officials have given a false report claiming that there was no farming on the land," he alleged.

The Konda Dora and Gadava tribes of Peragottpalem and Gadavapalem villages are growing eucalyptus and cashew on 10 acres of the 22 acres leased for mining. The small hamlets have a combined population of less than 100 and are dangerously close to the mining site. Two tribal families residing in the villages reportedly claimed that they had received land pattas from the government.

Officials at the public hearing reportedly gave their assurance that their objections would be submitted to the government. However, the tribal members requested that the Collector appoint the Joint Collector to survey the cashew plantations and take necessary measures to stop the mining.