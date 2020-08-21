Two trans women, one man murdered in Tirunelveli

The police have arrested three people in connection to the murders.

news Crime

The Tirunelveli city police have arrested three persons in connection to the death of two trans women and a man in the district. The bodies of the trans women were found in sacks in a tank in Palayamkottai while the body of the deceased man was found in a well nearby, according to the police.

The accused, Rishikesh, Chelladurai and another man were known to the victims Anushka, Bhavani and Murugan. Bhavani and Murugan were married, according to the police and lived in Maharajapuram in Tirunelveli city. But both Bhavani and Anushka were originally from Suthumalai in the same district. The police have sent the bodies for post mortem to get a clearer idea of when the crimes took place.

The fact that the trio were missing came to light when the trans community in Suthumalai area approached the local police station with suspicions. They alleged that Rishikesh had shown pictures of Bhavani in a sack to Renuka, his partner, also trans. Rishikesh was handed over to the police by the community and questioned. This led to the Suthumalai police alerting the Medical college police in Tirunelveli city who found the bodies of the victims.

While no official motive has been established for the murders, sources in the Tirunelveli police say they are investigating an angle of personal enmity and any disputes that have risen from the victims taking loans from the accused.

"Initially Rishikesh admitted to murdering Bhavani and Anushka but said Murugan hanged himself. Then he claimed that they were in trouble with loan sharks. There is no clarity as of now," says a police source. "All angles are being probed," adds the official.

The accused are all aged between 25 and 35, according to the police and are currently being interrogated.