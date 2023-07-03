Two TN students booked for mixing pesticides in class leader’s water bottle

The duo confessed to the police about mixing pesticide in the water bottle of their class leader for informing the teacher that they did not complete their homework.

Two class 8 students in Sankagiri, Salem, have been booked by local police on Friday, June 30, for allegedly mixing pesticide into their class leader's water bottle as an act of revenge. The incident occurred after the class leader, Suresh (name changed), informed the teacher that the two students, Ravi and Mani (names changed), had not completed their homework. However, the students have not been arrested, and an investigation is currently underway. Police sources have confirmed that the two boys who consumed the contaminated water are in stable condition.

The conflict between the students studying at Nattuvampalayam Government Higher Secondary School began the previous week when Ravi and Mani failed to finish their homework and Suresh reported this to the teacher. Angered by Suresh's actions, the two students sought revenge. On Friday, they allegedly mixed a few drops of pesticide into Suresh's water bottle.

Upon detecting an unusual smell in the water he drank, Suresh alerted his friend Kumar (name changed), who also tasted the water and immediately spat it out. Both students promptly informed their class teacher, who then notified their parents. As a result, Ravi and Mani were admitted to hospitals, where it was determined that the water had been contaminated with a poisonous substance.

Following a complaint lodged by the parents, the police interrogated the accused students. During questioning, the students confessed that their original intention was to mix laxatives into the water but were unable to obtain them, so they resorted to using pesticide instead. The Sankagiri police have booked the two students under section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, The Hindu reported that the students will receive counseling from officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).