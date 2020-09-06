Two TN natives arrested for duping Delhi traders of Rs 13.77 crore

Raman Murugam and Sundhar Rajan were arrested from their houses in Tamil Naduâ€™s Krishnagiri district on Saturday.

news Crime

The Economic Offences Wing in New Delhi has arrested two men from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating over 40 shopkeepers in the national capital of Rs 13.77 crore. Raman Murugam and Sundhar Rajan were arrested from Tamil Nadu in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a special police team of Krishnagiri district in the southern state.

"The accused posed themselves as big cloth merchants from Tamil Nadu to their prospective clients. They first induced the complainants and other victims to supply goods on credit by winning their trust, and later did not honour the cheques given for the same," said OP Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW.

The matter came to light when 47 shopkeepers of Gandhi Nagar Market in Delhi filed a complaint with the EOW. In the complaint, the shopkeepers stated that they had sold readymade garments to traders of two companies â€” Shiva Kumar, Ravi Peya Chetty and Venkatesan of Sri Kamachi Traders; and Senthil Kumar of Jai Hanuman Trader and Company. They sold it through commission agents Ramji and Venkatraman, against post-dated cheques for 60-90 days. Although the bank cleared the post-dated cheques initially, these were later dishonoured.

Of the 47 complainants, eight were allegedly swindled by Sundhar Rajan, proprietor of Raghvendra Traders, Chickpet, Bengaluru, in connivance with Ravi Chetty of Sri Kamachi Traders. Rama Murugan had posed as a trader along with Sundhar Rajan and is suspected to be part of the larger plot to cheat the merchants.

In December, both these firms â€” Sri Kamachi Traders and Jai Hanuman Trader and Company â€” were reported closed and the accused left the rented premises without information.

Accused Raman Murugam (61) of Kannandahalli and Sundhar Rajan (44) of Varatanappali, both in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, were arrested from their respective houses.

"They have been sent to police remand for five days. Further investigation into the involvement of others in the case is in progress," the officer said.