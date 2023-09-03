Two Telangana youths hung upside down on suspicion of theft

The incident occurred on September 1 in Mancherial district, about 300 km from Hyderabad.

In a shocking incident, two youths, including a Dalit, were hung upside down and tortured on the suspicion of theft in Telanganaâ€™s Mancherial district. The victims were not only tied upside down but a fire was also lit under them and both were thrashed. The incident occurred on Friday, September 1, in Mandamarri in Mancherial district, about 300 km from Hyderabad. The videos of the torture surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Teja (19), who works in a sheep farm, and his friend Kiran (30), who is a Dalit, were caught and tied upside down in a shed by the farm owner and family.

About 20 days ago, a goat and some iron rods went missing from the shed. The farm owner Komurajula Ramulu and his family suspected the involvement of Teja and his friend Kiran. They caught hold of both, brought them to the shed, tied them upside down, and thrashed them. Not stopping at that, they lit a fire under them to make them suffocate with smoke.

The police have registered a case against Raju and family under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and have taken up further investigation.