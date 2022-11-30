Two Telangana women mowed down by bus hired by TSRTC, accident caught on cam

The privately owned bus hired by TSRTC was on its way from Warangal to Karimnagar, and the driver carried on without stopping after the accident, police said.

Two women, aged about 35 years, were killed after they were knocked down by a bus in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Wednesday, November 30. The two women, identified as Rajavva and Lacchava, were daily wage workers who were mowed down by the privately owned bus hired by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The accident occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar of Manakondur in Karimnagar district when the two women were walking on the road after drinking tea around 5.45 am. The bus was on its way from Warangal to Karimnagar, and the driver carried on without stopping after the accident, police said. Both the women died on the spot.

CCTV footage of the accident showed the two women walking next to each other on the side of the road, when they were suddenly mowed down by the bus. The bus is seen continuing to move ahead without stopping. Police said the bus belonged to the Banswada depot.

Manakondur Inspector Rajkumar told TNM that the driver took the bus to the Karimnagar bus stop which was about eight kilometres away, and dropped the passengers off. He then drove away towards Nizamabad, the Inspector said. While the owner of the bus was traced based on the bus number from CCTV footage, the driver is yet to be arrested. “The bus owner has said he would get the driver to surrender by evening,” the Inspector said.