Two teenagers drown in Bengaluru swimming pool, coach arrested

The coach at the MNC Sports Academy in Bengaluruâ€™s JP Nagar allegedly allowed the boys into the pool, but was not present at the time of the incident.

Two 13-year-old boys drowned in a private swimming pool in Bengaluruâ€™s JP Nagar 7th phase on Monday, January 30. The students were identified as Mohan and Jayanth, who were residents of Jaraganahalli. They were reported missing from their school and found in the pool later in the day.

The swimming pool coach allegedly allowed the boys into the pool, but was not present at the time of the incident. The police were informed after the coach discovered their bodies in the pool. According to the police, the boys had skipped classes on Monday and instead visited the MNC Sports Academy in JP Nagar.

The police arrived at the scene and started a door-to-door search to locate the families of the deceased. After several hours of searching, they were able to trace the families and Mohan's father filed a complaint against the pool management. The coach was arrested and charged with causing death through negligence, poor maintenance, and lack of safety measures. The police said that the boys did not receive instructions on the proper use of the pool.