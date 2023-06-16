Two teenage Buddhist monks found dead on railway track in Bengaluru

Two teenage Buddhist monks were found dead on a railway track between Bettanagere and Nelamangala on Wednesday, June 14. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Tenzin Lama and 18-year-old Nyngma Sherpa, both residents of Bylakuppe, a Tibetan settlement in Mysuru district.

Tenzin Lama hailed from Assam, while Nyngma Sherpa was from Nepal. The students were enrolled at the Namdroling Monastery in Bylakuppe.

SK Soumyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railway Police, Bengaluru), told TNM that no identification documents or personal belongings were found to identify the deceased individuals. In an attempt to establish their identities, their photographs were sent to the secretary of the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe. The secretary identified the victims and reported that they had been missing since June 12.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two monks left Bylakuppe on June 12 and arrived in Bengaluru by bus at around 2 am on June 13. However, the police authorities are still unaware of the details regarding their departure from Bengaluru and how they left the city.

SP Soumyalatha expressed her concern over the incident, saying, "We are investigating the case seriously and are working to uncover the truth surrounding the deaths of the two monks. Our investigation is underway, and we are collaborating with relevant authorities to gather more information."