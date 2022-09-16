Two techies killed in Chennai after speeding car runs them over

Two women aged 23 years were killed in a road accident when a speeding car ran over them in Chennai on Wednesday, September 14. The women were working as analysts in HCL State Street Services. They were identified as R Lakshmi from Palakkad district in Kerala and S Lavanya from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report in The Hindu, the women were crossing the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Wednesday night after work, when they were hit from behind by a car going at high speed. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Mothish Kumar, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident. Even as the women were inflicted with severe head injuries, the driver tried to escape. However, bystanders caught him and handed him over to the police. The women were rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Police said that while Lakshmi died on the spot, Lavanya was in a critical condition when she was admitted, but she died on Thursday morning.

Tambaram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) GK Kannan had told NDTV that the car was speeding at 130 kmph when the accident happened. The police found that he was not drunk at the time of the accident after conducting a medical test on him. A case has been registered by the Pallikaranai traffic police under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The IT corridor consists of a toll road lined with tech companies and a sizeable residential population. Many say that the area does not have sufficient zebra crossings, which forces pedestrians to risk their lives and cross roads in the middle of traffic.